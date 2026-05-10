Bassitt (3-2) earned the win against the Athletics on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Bassitt entered in the second inning and provided the Orioles with plenty of length, generating 14 swinging strikes on 94 pitches in the process. It marked the first appearance this season in which the veteran did not start, though it was just the second time in eight outings that he completed six frames. Overall, he still owns a disappointing 5.21 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 26:18 K:BB across 38 innings. Should he draw a start his next time out, Bassitt lines up for a road matchup against the Nationals next weekend.