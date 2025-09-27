The Orioles placed Enns on the paternity list Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Enns will be permitted to return to the team for Sunday's series finale, though his move to the paternity list will likely spell the end of his 2025 campaign. If so, he'll finish with a 4.08 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 46.1 innings between Detroit and Baltimore. Grant Wolfram was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.