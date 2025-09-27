Beavers was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees with right shin discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Beavers fouled a ball off his lower leg during his at-bat in the fourth inning and was replaced on defense once the O's took the field in the bottom of the frame. The severity of the outfielder's injury isn't immediately clear, but with just two games remaining in the regular season, it's possible the team could keep Beavers on the bench to close out the year as a precaution.