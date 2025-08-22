Beavers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total RBI in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Astros.

Beavers took Jason Alexander deep in the second inning and added a second RBI with a fielder's choice in the sixth. The homer was the first of Beavers' big-league career. He's off to a great start in the majors, batting .294 (5-for-17) with a 5:5 BB:K over his first five games. He'll likely continue to hold down a starting role in the corner outfield for the remainder of the campaign as long as his hitting stays strong.