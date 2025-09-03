Beavers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

With a lefty (Nestor Cortes) on the hill for San Diego, the left-handed-hitting Beavers will retreat to the bench after a stretch of five consecutive starts. Since receiving his first MLB call-up Aug. 16, Beavers is hitting .314 with one home run, one stolen base and a 16.4 percent walk rate through 61 plate appearances. The 24-year-old outfielder should get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis for the rest of the season.