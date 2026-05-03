Orioles' Dylan Beavers: Sitting versus lefty again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beavers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The left-handed-hitting Beavers will head to the bench for the second straight day while the Orioles face another lefty starter (Max Fried) on Sunday. Tyler O'Neill will once again spell Beavers in right field.
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