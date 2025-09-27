X-rays on Beavers' right shin came back negative following his removal from Friday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Beavers left Friday's contest after fouling a ball off his shin during the fourth inning, but he didn't suffer any fractures as a result of the incident. He can be considered day-to-day for now, but there's no guarantee he plays again this season with just two games remaining on the schedule.