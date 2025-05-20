Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bradfield (hamstring) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Chesapeake on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bradfield went on the IL in early April but is ready to return to the active roster at Chesapeake after playing seven rehab games. The speedy outfielder had gone 7-for-18 at the plate with Chesapeake before getting injured.

More News