Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Monday that Bautista is going to be "out a while" after an MRI showed significant swelling in the pitcher's right shoulder, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The silver lining is that Bautista does not have any structural damage. However, with the amount of inflammation in his shoulder, he's looking at an absence that will last weeks, not days. With the Orioles not in playoff contention, it's fair to wonder how much of a contribution, if any, he will make the rest of this season. Seranthony Dominguez is the current favorite to see the bulk of the save chances for Baltimore down the stretch, though he is a possibility to be traded.