Bautista picked up the save in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Guardians, logging a strikeout in a perfect ninth inning.

Bautista has allowed just one run in his last 11.1 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.33 with a 1.15 WHIP and 54:17 K:BB. More importantly, he's issued just one walk in his last four appearances after struggling with command earlier in the year. Bautista has converted 14 of 18 save opportunities this season, tying him for second in the league behind Emmanuel Clase.