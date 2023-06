Bautista didn't allow a baserunner and recorded one strikeout during the ninth inning of Sunday's victory over the Cubs to earn his 19th save of the season.

The right-hander is now 19-for-23 in save opportunities this season, and he has a 19:1 K:BB while converting his past eight chances. Bautista ranks third in the league in saves and remains arguably the most dominant closer in the league with a 1.08 ERA and 50.4 percent strikeout rate.