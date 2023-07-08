Bautista allowed a walk and struck out three over two scoreless and hitless innings to earn the extra-inning win Friday over the Twins.
Bautista kept the game tied at 1-1 in the ninth inning and stayed in for the 10th, successfully upholding a two-run lead. Since the start of June, he's allowed just one run and nine baserunners over 15 innings. The closer has a stellar 1.07 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 84:19 K:BB, 23 saves and five blown saves through 42 innings over 39 appearances.
