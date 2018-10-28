Peterson will be placed on outright waivers by the Orioles on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The veteran struggled at the plate for Baltimore this season, slashing just .195/.308/.325 with three home runs and 28 RBI across 93 games. However, he provided the team with tons of positional versatility, which is intriguing the team enough to want to re-sign him after the non-tender deadline. Peterson was eligible for arbitration, but it seems like his path to a major-league roster will likely come via a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.