Orioles' Jace Peterson: Summoned to majors
Peterson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
Peterson will join the Orioles for the first time all season after posting a solid .312/.397/.512 slash line with 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 89 games with Triple-A Norfolk. Rio Ruiz was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move, leaving playing time open at the hot corner for Peterson should he carry his success with the Tides to the majors.
