The Orioles designated Amaya for assignment Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The transaction frees a 40-man roster spot for the signing of Dylan Carlson. Amaya was a waiver claim of the Orioles earlier this month and will now go through the waivers process again.
More News
-
Orioles' Jacob Amaya: Claimed by Baltimore•
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: Fading into platoon role•
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: Carving out regular role•
-
White Sox's Jacob Amaya: Hits in three straight•