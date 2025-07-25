Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Heads to Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles selected the contract of Jackson from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Jackson takes the spot on the MLB roster vacated by Gregory Soto after he was traded to the Mets earlier Friday. Jackson started the season in Double-A but was promoted to Triple-A last month. He's slashed .377/.398/.682 with 11 home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored and eight stolen bases since the promotion. Jackson is still waiting to make his MLB debut.
