Jackson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Monday in a 4-3 win over the Padres.

The versatile rookie's fifth-inning long ball broke a 2-2 tie, and he scored the game-winning run in the seventh on a Dylan Beavers single. Jackson continues to rake -- he's riding a 12-game hitting streak during which he's slashing .340/.364/.585 with three homers, 11 RBI and eight runs. His hot bat has made him an everyday presence in Baltimore's lineup, and he's been splitting his time between third base and right field.