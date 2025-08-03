default-cbs-image
Jackson will start in right field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Jackson has been put to work since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, as he'll pick up his third consecutive start Sunday. The 25-year-old has produced three base knocks in his first six at-bats with Baltimore, but he's nonetheless expected to see his playing time take a hit once Tyler O'Neill moves past an illness and if Ryan Mountcastle (hamstring) is activated from the injured list during the upcoming week.

