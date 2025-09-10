Jackson (elbow) will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Jackson was lifted for a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning after being hit in the right elbow by a 95.5-mile-per-hour sinker, but he was fortunate to escape with little more than a bruise. The 25-year-old apparently isn't feeling too sore a day later, so he'll occupy his usual spot in the two hole as the Orioles go up against Pirates ace Paul Skenes.