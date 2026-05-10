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jackson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

While starting in the Orioles' last four games, Jackson went just 2-for-14 at the dish, dropping his season average to .246. Blaze Alexander will step in at second base Sunday in place of Jackson, who has been a near-everyday player for most of the season but could soon be at risk of falling into a part-time role with Jackson Holliday (hand) moving closer to a return from the injured list.

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