Ortiz went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

Ortiz plated the Orioles' first three runs in the contests. He had a two-run single in the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. It's a solid debut for the 24-year-old infielder. If he can play well, he could have a path to playing time at second base over Adam Frazier, who moved to right field to accommodate Ortiz's debut. Ortiz could also be an option at shortstop or third base, but Jorge Mateo and Ramon Urias have played well at those positions to begin the campaign.