Means (elbow) signed a two-year, $5.925 million deal with the Orioles on Saturday, avoiding arbitration for the next two seasons, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Means won't be pitching for the Orioles any time soon, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in late April, a procedure which will cost him all of this season and a fair portion of next year as well. The two-year agreement signed Saturday allows him to keep his focus on his rehab throughout this season and the following offseason.