Orioles' Jomar Reyes: Back at High-A
Reyes will open the season back at High-A Frederick, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
This is a pretty big surprise, as Reyes has 176 games at High-A under his belt, and he hit .302/.333/.434 in 50 games there before his season was cut short by surgery to repair a broken pinky finger. The Orioles have likely stressed a more patient approach that could allow him to access more of his huge raw power in games. If he shows progress in that area, he could receive a very early promotion to Double-A.
