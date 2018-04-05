Reyes will open the season back at High-A Frederick, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

This is a pretty big surprise, as Reyes has 176 games at High-A under his belt, and he hit .302/.333/.434 in 50 games there before his season was cut short by surgery to repair a broken pinky finger. The Orioles have likely stressed a more patient approach that could allow him to access more of his huge raw power in games. If he shows progress in that area, he could receive a very early promotion to Double-A.