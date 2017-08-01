Orioles' Jomar Reyes: Back in action
Reyes (finger) was activated from the disabled list and assigned to the Orioles' rookie team in the Gulf Coast League, The Baseball Cube reports.
Reyes broke his finger after punching a wall in mid-May. Considering he's returned to live action within the initial timeline, it's safe to say the top prospect had a smooth recovery. He'll log a few games in the GCL before returning to man third base for High-A Frederick.
