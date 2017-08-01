Reyes (finger) was activated from the disabled list and assigned to the Orioles' rookie team in the Gulf Coast League, The Baseball Cube reports.

Reyes broke his finger after punching a wall in mid-May. Considering he's returned to live action within the initial timeline, it's safe to say the top prospect had a smooth recovery. He'll log a few games in the GCL before returning to man third base for High-A Frederick.