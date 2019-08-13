Reyes was promoted to Double-A Bowie on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The 22-year-old corner infielder has languished at High-A Frederick for four years in a row. He hit .283/.320/.406 with eight home runs in 100 games this year, but his 73:11 K:BB leaves a lot to be desired, and he's still not accessing his plus raw power consistently in games.

