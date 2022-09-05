Triple-A Norfolk placed Arauz on its restricted list Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
After being optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 23, Arauz appeared in five games before Norfolk deactivated him. An explanation behind Arauz's placement on the restricted list isn't known, and it's unclear when the infielder might be ready to rejoin the Orioles' top affiliate.
