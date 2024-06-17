Westburg went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored Sunday against the Phillies.

It was the 18th multi-hit game of the season for Westburg, whose 11th homer came with two on in the fifth and represented the fourth long ball of the day allowed by Phillies' starter Zach Wheeler. The 25-year-old is experiencing a breakout in his second big league season, posting an impressive slash line of .278/.332/.504 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI, 37 runs and six steals over 268 plate appearances.