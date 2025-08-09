Akin earned the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Akin was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and needed just 11 pitches to seal the win. Since returning from a shoulder injury, the southpaw has logged four scoreless outings in five appearances while converting both of his save chances. He owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB with two saves and 12 holds across 42 innings and may be emerging as the Orioles' top option for save opportunities.