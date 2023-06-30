Akin was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Friday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Akin appears to have picked up a back injury when he last pitched Wednesday, getting charged with a loss after he tossed two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out two batters versus Cincinnati. He'll now be unavailable for at least a couple weeks while left-hander Nick Vespi was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to replace him on the major-league roster Friday.