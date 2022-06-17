Akin (not injury related) was reinstated from the restricted list Friday.
Akin is presumably unvaccinated since he was unavailable for the Orioles' four-game series in Toronto, but he'll rejoin Baltimore's bullpen ahead of the team's home series against the Rays. The southpaw has been effective while serving mainly as a middle reliever this year, posting a 2.61 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 38 innings over 16 appearances.
