Akin earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Yankees, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Akin was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and did so on just nine pitches. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a strong September, converting all five of his save chances while allowing only two earned runs over nine outings. For the season, he's posted a 3.10 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 58:31 K:BB with 16 holds and eight saves across 61 innings.