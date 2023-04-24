Akin (1-1) issued two intentional walks and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the extra-inning win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Akin issued intentional walks to right-handed hitters in Eric Haase and Spencer Torkelson, and the strategy paid off. The Orioles southpaw was able to get lefty hitters Zach McKinstry and Nick Maton out to end a bases-loaded threat before Baltimore won with Adam Frazier darting home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning. Akin has had his struggles in a low-leverage role, pitching to a 6.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB across 5.1 innings. He also has one hold.