Akin (3-2) took the loss and a blown save in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to the A's. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Akin had converted his previous two save chances, allowing just one earned run over four innings in the absence of Felix Bautista (shoulder). Overall, the southpaw sports a 3.56 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB across 43 innings. Despite the hiccup Sunday, Akin should remain Baltimore's primary ninth-inning option for the time being.