Bradish (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Orioles were downed 5-0 by the Red Sox, giving up two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

It was an impressive return from elbow surgery for the 28-year-old right-hander, as Bradish racked up 15 swinging strikes among his 81 pitches (51 total strikes). He did serve up solo shots to Trevor Story and David Hamilton, but it was a lack of run support that really spoiled his 2025 debut. Bradish will look for a better result in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Diego.