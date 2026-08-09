Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Tough-luck loss Saturday

Bradish (7-11) took the loss against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out four.

A pair of throwing errors, one by Bradish himself and then Gunnar Henderson, helped Texas plate two runs in a sloppy second inning by Baltimore's defense. The right-hander's swing-and-miss stuff has waned a bit recently, as he's registered five strikeouts or fewer in seven consecutive starts after fanning at least nine in his prior two outings to that stretch. Bradish will take a 3.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 121:54 K:BB over 127 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Rays in pitcher-friendly Tampa Bay.