site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-luis-torrens-moved-off-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Luis Torrens: Moved off 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
May 9, 2023
at
1:53 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Orioles designated Torrens for assignment Tuesday.
Baltimore just acquired Torrens from the Cubs last week in exchange for cash considerations, but he's now been removed from both the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The 27-year-old catcher did not appear in a game during his short time with the O's.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/02/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
03/28/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
03/27/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read