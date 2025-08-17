The Orioles activated Handley (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old will stick around with Norfolk after he recently wrapped up a five-game rehab assignment with the affiliate. Initially placed on the 7-day injured list June 23 due to a concussion, Handley was later shifted to the 10-day IL on July 23 due to a sprained right wrist. Though Handley is healthy again, the Orioles didn't have a spot available for him on the active roster with three other catchers already on hand (Adley Rutschman, Samuel Basallo and Alex Jackson).