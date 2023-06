Handley (wrist) was activated from Triple-A Norfolk's injured list and assigned to Double-A Bowie on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Handley will likely be at Double-A for a while, as the Orioles recently acquired Jose Godoy from the Yankees to fill out their organizational depth at Triple-A. Handley posted a modest .232/.398/.261 slash line with six RBI, three stolen bases and 12 runs scored over 22 contests with Norfolk.