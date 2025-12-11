Orioles' Maverick Handley: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles designated Handley for assignment Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Handley will lose his place on the 40-man roster in order to make room for Pete Alonso, whose signing became official Thursday. Handley went 3-for-41 (.073) in the majors this past season but slashed a more respectable .258/.373/.367 over 154 plate appearances at Triple-A Norfolk.
More News
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Optioned back down•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Activated and optioned•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Going on rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Kicks off hitting progression•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Goes on 10-day IL with wrist sprain•