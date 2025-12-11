The Orioles designated Handley for assignment Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Handley will lose his place on the 40-man roster in order to make room for Pete Alonso, whose signing became official Thursday. Handley went 3-for-41 (.073) in the majors this past season but slashed a more respectable .258/.373/.367 over 154 plate appearances at Triple-A Norfolk.