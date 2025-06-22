Handley was removed from Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the bottom of the second inning following a collision at home plate and will receive a "full body" evaluation before the Orioles provide a diagnosis for his injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "He got hit pretty hard. We haven't seen a collision like that at the plate probably since all the new rules came in. So we're evaluating him right now, full body, every part of it," Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game.

After striking out in his lone plate appearance of the day in the top of the second, Handley was forced out of the contest when the Yankees' Jazz Chisholm violently barreled into him as Handley attempted to retrieve a throw down the third-base line and apply a tag. Gary Sanchez had been scheduled to receive Sunday off but ended up catching the rest of the game for the Orioles after Handley couldn't continue. Mansolino noted that Handley's full-body evaluation will include a concussion check.