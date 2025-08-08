Handley (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Handley hasn't seen game action since June 22 due to a concussion and, more recently, a sprained right wrist. However, he's getting close to making a return, and he's set to see some game action this weekend. It's unclear how long of an assignment he'll require.