Orioles' Maverick Handley: Going on rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Handley (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Handley hasn't seen game action since June 22 due to a concussion and, more recently, a sprained right wrist. However, he's getting close to making a return, and he's set to see some game action this weekend. It's unclear how long of an assignment he'll require.
More News
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Kicks off hitting progression•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Goes on 10-day IL with wrist sprain•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Seeing wrist specialist•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: At least a week away from swinging•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Not ready for baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Lands on concussion injured list•