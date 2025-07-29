Orioles' Maverick Handley: Kicks off hitting progression
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles announced Monday that Handley (wrist) has resumed swinging a bat, MLB.com reports.
Initially placed on the 7-day injured list June 23, Handley cleared concussion protocol a month later but was shifted to the 10-day IL last week while he continues to recover from a right wrist sprain. The backstop appears to have begun a hitting progression, but he'll still need to face live pitching in addition to proving that his throwing isn't impacted by the wrist injury before he gets cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment.
