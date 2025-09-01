default-cbs-image
The Orioles recalled Handley from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Handley will provide the Orioles with a third catching option in September, joining Samuel Basallo and Alex Jackson. The 27-year-old has previously logged 41 plate appearances with the Orioles earlier this season, slashing .073/.133/.073 with three RBI and two runs in 16 games.

