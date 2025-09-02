Orioles' Maverick Handley: Optioned back down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles optioned Handley to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Handley was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, but did not see the field. He returns to Triple-A on Tuesday, where he slashed .279/.377/.385 with a home run across 123 plate appearances in August. The catcher getting optioned occurred with Tyler Wells (elbow) and Jorge Mateo (hamstring) both being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
More News
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Activated and optioned•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Going on rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Kicks off hitting progression•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Goes on 10-day IL with wrist sprain•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Seeing wrist specialist•