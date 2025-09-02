The Orioles optioned Handley to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Handley was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, but did not see the field. He returns to Triple-A on Tuesday, where he slashed .279/.377/.385 with a home run across 123 plate appearances in August. The catcher getting optioned occurred with Tyler Wells (elbow) and Jorge Mateo (hamstring) both being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.