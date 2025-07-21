Orioles' Maverick Handley: Seeing wrist specialist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Handley will see a wrist specialist and will start concussion protocol soon, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Handley has been on the 7-day concussion injured list since late June and evidently must have also hurt his wrist during a collision with the Yankees' Jazz Chisholm back on June 22. There is no timetable for his return.
