Handley will see a wrist specialist and will start concussion protocol soon, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Handley has been on the 7-day concussion injured list since late June and evidently must have also hurt his wrist during a collision with the Yankees' Jazz Chisholm back on June 22. There is no timetable for his return.

