Baltimore optioned Handley to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Handley had been handling backup backstop duties for Baltimore since late April after Gary Sanchez landed on the injured list due to a wrist issue. However, Sanchez was activated Saturday, resulting in Handley's return to the minors. During his time with the Orioles, the 27-year-old posted a woeful .211 OPS, going 3-for-40 at the plate with no extra-base hits and three RBI while striking out 37 percent of the time.