Orioles' Maverick Handley: Summoned from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles selected Handley's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
The move comes as a result of Adley Rutschman landing on the 10-day IL due left ankle inflammation. Handley dealt with a left ankle injury of his own in late March and early April, but he returned to Norfolk's lineup Friday and will now head to the big-league club, presumably to temporarily back up Samuel Basallo behind the plate. To make room for Handley on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designated Chayce McDermott for assignment.
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