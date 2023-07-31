Baumann (8-0) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Sunday over the Yankees.

Dean Kremer allowed three runs over four innings and needed 90 pitches to get that far, allowing Baumann to step up to vulture a win. This was Baumann's 10th appearance in July, and he's allowed three runs (two earned) over 11.1 innings with a 10:5 K:BB for the month. Overall, he's at a 3.48 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 53:28 K:BB through 51.2 innings while filling a versatile role in the Orioles' bullpen.