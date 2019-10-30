Valaika was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was effective in the minors in 2019, hitting .320/.364/.589 with 22 home runs in 84 games at the Triple-A level, but he couldn't translate his success to the majors, even though he got to play his home games at Coors Field. In 40 major-league games last season, Valaika hit .190/.256/.316 with 34 strikeouts. While he has some defensive versatility, Valaika will likely only fill a major-league bench role in Baltimore at best unless he can turn things around.

