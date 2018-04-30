Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

Alvarez was a late addition to the lineup after Danny Valencia was scratched with hamstring tightness. Alvarez ended up being Baltimore's primary source of offensive production, as he hit his fifth and sixth home runs of the season. While Sunday's performance was great, Alvarez may be at risk of seeing a drop in playing time in the near future with Mark Trumbo (quadriceps) approaching his return from the disabled list.